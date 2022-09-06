Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $74.84 million and approximately $493,344.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 148,580,312 coins and its circulating supply is 119,580,312 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

Persistence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

