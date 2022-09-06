Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Shares of PBR opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

