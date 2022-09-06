Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

