Phoneum (PHT) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $66,627.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

