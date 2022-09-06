Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $403,812.29

Phore (PHR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Phore has a market capitalization of $403,812.29 and $2,578.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001454 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,762,621 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.