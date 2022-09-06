Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.81 million and $736,648.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00007810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

