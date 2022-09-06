Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

