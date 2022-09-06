Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Financial Survey

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 8.10% 8.35% 7.17% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 17 7 0 2.29 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $29.76, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

70.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 5.77 $316.44 million $0.31 71.19 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Tiga Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.