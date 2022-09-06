Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $83.15 million and $135,658.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00317910 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00082299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,823,325 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

