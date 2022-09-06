PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 12.4% This Week

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $517,067.84 and $733.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00599012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00264252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018586 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008035 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, "PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies "

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

