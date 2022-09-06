Plasma Finance (PPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $574,219.90

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $574,219.90 and $4,517.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.
About Plasma Finance
Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Plasma Finance
Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.