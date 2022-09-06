PlatON (LAT) Market Capitalization Hits $24.80 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. PlatON has a total market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,887,415,776 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

