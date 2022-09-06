Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Tops $401,904.64

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $401,904.64 and $27,430.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

