Playkey Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $88,271.57 and approximately $54,738.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

