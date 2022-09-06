Plian Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,880.00 (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $48,880.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,934.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00136138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035406 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023238 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,516,231 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

