Po.et Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $81,415.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

