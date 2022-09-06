PointPay Price Tops $0.0215 on Major Exchanges (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. PointPay has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PointPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PointPay has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay (PXP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

