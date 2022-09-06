Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 227.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 59.53%.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

