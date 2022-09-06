Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.72

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.