Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.72

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.