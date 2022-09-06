Polkacity (POLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $700,412.00

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Polkacity has a total market capitalization of $354,121.20 and approximately $700,412.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacity coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkacity has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Polkacity Profile

Polkacity (POLC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

