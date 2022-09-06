Polkadot (DOT) Price Up 3% This Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $7.13 or 0.00037283 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $7.95 billion and $390.92 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00864411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016383 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,229,642,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,219,015 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
