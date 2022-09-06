PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $268,500.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $268,500.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00135611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023145 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.