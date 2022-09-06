Polkamarkets (POLK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $454,760.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $454,760.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

