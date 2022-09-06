Polkaswap (PSWAP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Polkaswap has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $42,687.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkaswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
Polkaswap Profile
Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.
Polkaswap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polkaswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkaswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.