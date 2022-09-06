Polker (PKR) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

Polker (PKR) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Polker has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $332,416.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Polker Coin Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
