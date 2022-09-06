Polygon Market Cap Hits $7.24 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.24 billion and approximately $552.84 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005412 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00135235 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035575 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023291 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00056822 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.