Polylastic Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Polylastic has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polylastic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polylastic has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $156,330.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
Polylastic Profile
Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic.
Polylastic Coin Trading
