Polymath Market Cap Reaches $164.16 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $164.16 million and $3.66 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

