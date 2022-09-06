PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Down 73.5%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was down 73.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 184,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 70,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period.

PolyPid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.