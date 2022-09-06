PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Down 73.5%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was down 73.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 184,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 70,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PolyPid during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
