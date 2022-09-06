PooCoin (POOCOIN) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One PooCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
PooCoin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
Buying and Selling PooCoin
