Poolz Finance Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00007370 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $663,767.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

