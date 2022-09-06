Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Porch Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $211.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Neagle purchased 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 62.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,065,665 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $692,000.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

