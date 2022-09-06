Powerledger (POWR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.97 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 4% against the dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $97.78 million and $45.97 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Powerledger is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

