PowerPool Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,050,430 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.