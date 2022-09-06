Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Premier has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Premier by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.