Presearch Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.51 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $29.51 million and $158,574.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

