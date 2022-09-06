Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.57. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 17,200 shares changing hands.
Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
