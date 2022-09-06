Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $161.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.63. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.