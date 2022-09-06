Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.