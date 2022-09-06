Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

