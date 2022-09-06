Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

