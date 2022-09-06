Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $279,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

