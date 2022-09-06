Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJK opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.