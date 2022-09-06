Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $278,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

