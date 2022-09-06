Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

