Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NSC opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

