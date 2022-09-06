ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Financial Review

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 3.37% 5.37% 1.16% Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProAssurance and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $290.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than ProAssurance.

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ProAssurance pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.12 billion 1.03 $144.12 million $0.72 29.88 Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 9.11 $152.66 million $6.23 40.87

Kinsale Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats ProAssurance on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

