Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software
In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software
Progress Software Price Performance
Progress Software stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progress Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Read More
