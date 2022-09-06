Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.