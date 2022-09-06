Prometeus Price Reaches $5.20 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

