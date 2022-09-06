ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

